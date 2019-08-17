  • MPD investigating after bleeding man walks into North Memphis store

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man walked into a North Memphis store bleeding.

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Thomas Street.

    Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – came into the store while bleeding.

    He was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect, and the details surrounding what caused the victim's injury are still unclear.

