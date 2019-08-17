MPD investigating after bleeding man walks into North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man walked into a North Memphis store bleeding.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Thomas Street.
Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – came into the store while bleeding.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect, and the details surrounding what caused the victim's injury are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a Wounding Call at 840 Thomas St.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2019
The caller advised that a male came into the store bleeding. The male victim was xported in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}