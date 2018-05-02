  • MPD investigating shooting in South Memphis

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis. 

    The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on 700 Tate Road. 

    Detectives on the scene put down around 12 evidence markers. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the victim's condition, and if there are any suspect details available. 

