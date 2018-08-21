  • MPD investigating triple shooting at apartment complex

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple police cars are on the scene of a triple shooting at the Chickasaw Place Apartments.

    MPD received the shooting call at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

    Investigators responded to the scene in the 200 block of E. Red Oaks.

    Two people were shot, and another person was grazed.

    A man was taken to Regional One, he's listed in extremely critical condition. A woman is listed in non-critical condition.

    The suspect fled the scene wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with a red and white stripe.

    If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    FOX13's Scott Madaus is on scene speaking with investigators. The latest on the shooting -- on FOX13 News at 5 and6.

