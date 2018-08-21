MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple police cars are on the scene of a triple shooting at the Chickasaw Place Apartments.
MPD received the shooting call at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Breaking: Chickasaw Place Apartments incident. I’m working to get more information. Major police presence crime scene tape now going up in front portion of complex pic.twitter.com/FKlwyBzMmp— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) August 21, 2018
Investigators responded to the scene in the 200 block of E. Red Oaks.
Two people were shot, and another person was grazed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova woman yelled racial slurs at officer, punched him in face, police say
- Millington man wins $2 million on lottery
- Woman walks away from horrific crash involving 18-wheelerW
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
A man was taken to Regional One, he's listed in extremely critical condition. A woman is listed in non-critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with a red and white stripe.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
FOX13's Scott Madaus is on scene speaking with investigators. The latest on the shooting -- on FOX13 News at 5 and6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}