MPD: Juveniles carjack someone, then crash stolen vehicle into police cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after juveniles carjacked somebody and then crashed into a police cruiser.
Police told FOX13 the collision happened near 385 at Ridgeway Road.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
We've reached out to police to find out if they were arrested and where exactly the carjacking happened.
No injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the carjacking.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}