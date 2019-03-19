0 MPD: Local club security guard charged after assaulting, trying to detain the wrong man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A security guard is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators said he tried to detain the wrong guy.

Police said the victim, Lee Mhoon, was hit on the head several times with a handgun last Friday night.

A night out turned into a night in the hospital for Mhoon. He said he got terrible cuts and scratches on his face from Samuel Davis.

Officers said Davis hit Mhoon several times on the head with his gun.

Investigators said Lee planned on going to The Street Hogs Bar with his girlfriend, but it was too crowded, so he stopped by the Mapco Gas Station.

On the way back, he pulled over off Brooks Rd. because of a flat tire.

That’s when he said Davis the security guard confronted him.

“He said what you doing parked right here… I said I’m waiting on a 24-hour repair guy. So he obviously didn’t believe me,” Mhoon said.

According to the police report, Davis told police he approached Lee Mhoon because he thought he fired shots outside The Street Hogs Bar.

“When I saw him reach in the car and grab the gun, that’s what made me pull off,” Mhoon said.

Mhoon's girlfriend told police Davis fired shots at them.

Mhoon said he was driving away from the security guard when his car broke down. That’s when he got out of the car and ran.

Then the security guard caught up to him and started hitting him on the head with a gun.

“I’m screaming, I’m like man I didn’t do nothing, I swear to God,” Mhoon said.

Mhoon said other people were hurting him too - but he didn’t know them.

He was given a few stitches at the hospital after the incident.

“He had the wrong guy… y'all will be hearing from my lawyer,” said the victim.

FOX13 tried to get a statement from The Street Hogs, but the club was closed.

