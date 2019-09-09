  • MPD locates baby with sitter after reported missing for several days

    UPDATE -- MPD located the baby with the babysitter.

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing baby. 

    According to police, A-Mircile Faith Smith, 5-months-old, was last seen at Le Bonheur Children Hospital by hospital staff on Sept. 4, 2019, for a doctor's appointment. 

    If you see her, contact police immediately at 901-545-2677. 

