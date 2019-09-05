MPD looking for possible kidnapping victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping
The incident occurred near 2500 block of Jackson Avenue.
Witnesses stated an unknown man was possibly forced into a blue Nissan Maxima that had two people inside the vehicle.
Officers checked the area for the victim and suspects but were unsuccessful in locating either.
Investigators have photos of the victim just prior to this incident and need help to identify the possible victim, so we can verify his safety.
The photos of the victim and the car that the possible victim was last seen in are below.
