MPD looking to hire more Hispanic officers to gain trust in the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police Director Michael Rallings said he needs the public's help when it comes to recruiting more officers who represent the community he serves.
On Friday, Rallings said he wanted to hire more Hispanic officers. He told the media he's concerned about Hispanic victims of crime having a fear of reporting incidents to the police.
FOX13 asked a local, Clemerson Carmo, how he felt about his safety in Memphis.
Carmo said, "To be honest, Memphis has a lot of dangerous people... a lot of gangs and I don't feel safe here."
The Latino community started asking questions about the impound lot body investigation. Bardomiano Hernadez was found shot to death last year. Officers found his body had been overlooked in the back of a can that was held at the city impound for 49 days.
Rallings said the latest incident is one of the reasons it's most important to hire more Hispanic and bilingual officers.
"I think we have roughly 50 officers and we've done a little better in hiring Hispanic officers, but we don't represent our community," Director Rallings said.
He said it's the first step to building more trust. Rallings also said he met with members of Hispanic media.
