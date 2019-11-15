  • MPD Lt. indicted on rape, sexual battery charges, DA says

    A Memphis police lieutenant has been indicted on felony charges of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure involving the 15-year-old daughter of an acquaintance, said Shelby County District Attorney said. 

    Jeffrey Jones, 52, of Arlington has been booked and is free on $75,000 bond.

    According to the indictments, sometime between December 2018 and May 2019 Jones sexually assaulted the girl without her consent in a home in Arlington. 

