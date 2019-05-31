  • MPD: Man arrested for shooting 13-year-old at local park

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been charged after police said he shot a teenager at a local park.

    Officers responded to a shooting call at Obrein Park located on Steve and Prescott Street.

    Police said the 13-year-old was shot in the left bicep.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument between the teenager's mother and her child’s father, Christian Taylor.

    Taylor produced a silver and black handgun and tried to hit the mother with it. That’s when the 13-year-old tried to stop Taylor, but the suspect fired the gun four times in teenager's direction – hitting him once.

    During the shooting, another round hit a car while the driver was inside. The driver was not hit.

    Taylor fled the scene in a white car before police arrived on the scene.

    Police charged Taylor with criminal attempt second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, domestic assault-bodily harm, and vandalism $2500 - $10000.

    He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

