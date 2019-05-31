MPD: Man arrested for shooting 13-year-old at local park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been charged after police said he shot a teenager at a local park.
Officers responded to a shooting call at Obrein Park located on Steve and Prescott Street.
ORIGINAL STORY: Juvenile hospitalized after being shot at Memphis park, police say
Police said the 13-year-old was shot in the left bicep.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument between the teenager's mother and her child’s father, Christian Taylor.
Taylor produced a silver and black handgun and tried to hit the mother with it. That’s when the 13-year-old tried to stop Taylor, but the suspect fired the gun four times in teenager's direction – hitting him once.
During the shooting, another round hit a car while the driver was inside. The driver was not hit.
Taylor fled the scene in a white car before police arrived on the scene.
Police charged Taylor with criminal attempt second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, domestic assault-bodily harm, and vandalism $2500 - $10000.
He's being held on a $100,000 bond.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}