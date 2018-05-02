MPD: Man chokes out, body slams girlfriend when she tries to breakup with him

A Memphis man attacked his girlfriend after she wanted to talk about ending the relationship police said.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The arrest affidavit said Dylan Marcum started choking the victim and body slamming her into bedroom floor. She tried to get away but, he grabbed her and threw her onto the kitchen floor.
MPD said the victim was able to grab a pair of scissors to defend herself until police arrived.
Dylan Marcum is charged with aggravated assault.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}