MPD: Man dead after overnight single-car crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead after a serious car accident in Raleigh overnight.
Memphis police responded to the one-car crash at New Allen Road south of Frayser-Raleigh Road.
According to police, the 47-year-old driver was northbound on New Allen Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
