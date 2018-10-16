  • MPD: Man dead after shooting in Raleigh

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is on the scene after a Memphis man was shot and killed in Raleigh.

    Investigators were called to the 3600 block of Windermere Rd.

    Officers say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

    No arrests have been made at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

