MPD: Man dead after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is on the scene after a Memphis man was shot and killed in Raleigh.
Investigators were called to the 3600 block of Windermere Rd.
Officers say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3653 Windermere Drive. One adult male victim that was transported critical to ROH where he later died.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 16, 2018
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
