  • MPD: Man dead after shooting in Shadowbrook Townhomes

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday evening.

    MPD responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Petosky in the Shadowbrook Townhomes.

    Investigators found a man shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

