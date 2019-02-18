MPD: Man dies after crash in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was pronounced dead following a car crash in North Memphis.
Memphis police are on the scene of a crash at Range Line Rd. and Davey Dr.
One male was exported in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
