  • MPD: Man dies at hospital following shooting in Westwood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man has died after a shooting in Westwood, according to police. 

    Monday afternoon, Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting at 4100 block of Double Tree Road.

    One male was shot and was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The exact time has not been released, but when a FOX13 crew arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m., police had already roped off the crime scene. 

    There is no suspect information available at this time. 

    This investigation is still onging. 

