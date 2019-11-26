MPD: Man dies at hospital following shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man has died after a shooting in Westwood, according to police.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2019
Monday afternoon, Memphis police were on the scene of a shooting at 4100 block of Double Tree Road.
One male was shot and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The exact time has not been released, but when a FOX13 crew arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m., police had already roped off the crime scene.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4174 Double Tree Road. One male was shot and has been transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 25, 2019
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This investigation is still onging.
