MPD: Man fatally shot in Whitehaven neighborhood, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Wesley Forest Dr.
According to authorities, the suspect responsible was possibly occupying a small, 4-door white sedan with tinted windows and black rims.
Police say the suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Neely Road.
This is an ongoing investigation.
