  • MPD: Man fatally shot in Whitehaven neighborhood, suspect on the run

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Wesley Forest Dr.

    According to authorities, the suspect responsible was possibly occupying a small, 4-door white sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

    Police say the suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Neely Road.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

