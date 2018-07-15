MPD: Man identified after being shot and killed near FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday, July 7 near the FedEx hub.
MPD said around 7:45 that morning, a man in one of the cars was shot to death by a person in another vehicle. He has been identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Colbert, according to MPD.
A FedEx spokesperson told us they were aware of the incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities. Some FedEx employees couldn’t get to work while the road was blocked that morning.
According to MPD, the two men knew to each other. This incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed to this point, according to police.
If you have any information about this homicide, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH.
