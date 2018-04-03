MPD: Man pours gasoline on floor of room with baby inside

A man is behind bars for threatening to burn a house to the ground.
The incident happened on the 3300 block of Northwood.
MPD said Demarcus Love became angry when he was arguing with a woman about their child.
Things escalated when she took the baby away and went to another room.
Love then grabbed a can of gas and started pouring it on the floor of where the baby and the woman were located.
Court records show Love then said 'I'll burn this place and be done."
Demarcus Love fled from the scene but was later arrested.
He is charged with aggravated assaulted and aggravated arson. He is due in court on April 3.
