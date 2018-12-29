MPD: Man robs woman at Memphis cemetery on Christmas, gives back car keys and cellphone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at a Memphis cemetery on Christmas Day.
But he didn’t leave her stranded – the accused robber gave the victim her car keys and cell phone back before leaving the scene.
According to MPD, the incident happened Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery.
The woman was visiting her mother’s grave when the man approached her and robbed her at gunpoint, police said.
The man – who has not yet been identified – was armed with a black handgun and demanded money. The woman didn’t have any money, so the robber took her car keys and cellphone.
Police said the man then ransacked the woman’s car and went through her purse.
He stole her wallet containing credit and debit cards, a make-up bag, and $10 in cash. The man then walked back to the victim, returned her keys and phone and left the cemetery.
Officers described the suspect as 5-foot-6, with a slim build, approximately 18-years-old, wearing a green jacket with a hood and Adidas pants.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
