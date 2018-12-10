MPD: Man sexual grabs woman then follows her into Downtown business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a forcible fondling call in the 90 block of Main St. in Downtown Memphis.
The victim said she was inside the business when she was approached by Derrick Foster. She told police Foster grabbed her by the breast and buttocks.
The victim told police she did not give Foster permission to touch her.
She told officers she pushed him backward and retreated to the back of a nearby business where Foster followed her.
Staff members at the establishment were able to put Foster out of the business.
A customer at the business was able to flag down an officer and give them a description of Foster, according to MPD.
Foster was found, but he refused to obey the officer’s orders when he was asked to stop.
During the investigation, Foster was positively identified as the suspect.
Foster has been charged with sexual battery and evading arrest.
