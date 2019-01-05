0 MPD: Man shot, killed by officers didn't 'meet criteria' to get mental help after previous incidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More developments are unfolding about the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

Memphis police arrested Abdoulaye Thiam, 20 – the man shot and killed by police – for threatening to harm family members with a knife in 2017.

FOX13 discovered two police reports that describe two incidents where Thiam expressed abusive behavior toward his family.

Why officials said Thiam did not meet the criteria to receive mental help before the deadly shooting.

In 2014, MPD responded to Thiam’s home in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive after police said the then 16-year-old assaulted his father.

Thiam’s father had very little to say about the 2014 incident.

“No, I don't know nothing about that,” Chouaibou Thiam said.

A report from March 2017 said Thiam threatened to kill four of his family members using a knife. In that incident officers called an MPD Crisis Intervention Team officer to the home.

Thiam’s family declined to speak about the past incidents Friday night.

According to Memphis police records, in 2017 MPD CIT officers were called to Thiam’s home two other times – in May and July.

A police spokesperson told FOX13 in all three of those incidents, CIT officers said Thiam “did not meet the criteria for CIT intervention.”

MPD said in those incidents Thiam didn’t appear to be a threat to harming himself.

A CIT officer was not on the scene before the shooting Wednesday night.

No one at the home tonight could confirm if Abdoulaye ever received mental attention.

