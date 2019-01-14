MPD: Man stabs woman in Memphis shelter 'because the devil told him to'

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A woman is clinging to life at a Memphis hospital after being stabbed at a homeless shelter, which is inside a church.
Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at Living for Christ Baptist Church on Sunday. When police arrived, they said the suspect was walking across the parking lot of the location with a silver pocket knife in his hand.
MPD told FOX13 they ordered the man to drop the knife and to get on the ground. Once the suspect complied, he was taken into custody where police observed blood on the knife and the suspect’s clothes and hands.
The suspect also had a small cut on his right palm.
According to police, the victim was found inside the gym and had suffered numerous stab wounds to her upper body. Witnesses told police, the suspect walked up behind the victim and began stabbing her.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspect volunteered that, “the devil got into his head and ordered him to kill that lady.”
MPD told FOX13 the suspect was taken into custody, but Karen Rudolph, PIO for the Memphis Police Department, said formal charges have not been assigned yet.
