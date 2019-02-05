0 MPD may have known about serious charges against former officer for months, retired deputy says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New information was released about a former Memphis police officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, an 8-year-old girl living in California.

FOX13 learned Andrew Hellums, 28, was still employed as a police officer when he allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the child and asked her to do the same. Police arrested Hellums over the weekend after they were contacted by authorities in Tracy, California.

Hellums joined the Memphis Police Department as a cadet in March 2017, one of the 83 recruits who graduated in August of that year.

FOX13 reviewed Hellums’ personnel file and discovered only one minor infraction. It was for a fender bender in August 2018 when he backed into a yellow traffic pole.

His punishment was just a written reprimand.

FOX13 showed the paperwork to retired Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins.

"By reading it, I would think it was pretty much ho hum," said Collins.

Nearly three months later, Hellums attracted the attention of police in Tracy, Calif. for a more serious crime.

According to his arrest affidavit, Hellums was accused of asking and receiving sexually explicit photos from an 8-year-old California girl via text messages.

Hellums is accused of sending the child nude photos of himself from November to December of 2018.

The victim’s father found out what was happening and called local police in California.

According to his personnel file, on Dec. 13 MPD put Hellums on desk duty. Collins suspects police had been told serious charges against their officer were in the works.

"The last thing you want is this particular officer to go out to a scene where there is another 8-year-old,” said Collins.

According to the affidavit, California police notified MPD on Feb. 1. That same day at 5 p.m., MPD signed a letter of separation, which basically fired Hellums.

Among the reasons given were "failure to... complete probationary period, incompetence... lack of motivation.”

The letter never mentions the criminal charges from Tracy police.

Collins told FOX13 MPD didn't need to be specific.

They chose to fire him instead of suspending with pay because "that would always come up in the taxpayers’ minds. Why are we paying this person’s salary with these types of charges?”

Hellums has been released on $40,000 bond and has a court hearing later this month.

