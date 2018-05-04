MPD: Memphis dad hides 150 ecstasy pills in 6-year-old's pants, plan quickly unravels

A Memphis father was arrested when police busted him with hundreds of illegal pills, police said.
According to arrest records, a Memphis police officer pulled over Terrance Lyles because he matched the description of a shooting suspect.
The officer saw Lyles try to toss a handful of pills into his mouth, but he missed, court records said. There were two children inside the back seat, Lyles' 6-year old son and 3-year-old daughter.
Police said the suspect's daughter said, "My daddy put something in my sister's pants," and police noticed a bulge in the child's pants. The officer shook the 6-year-old's leg and a plastic bag filled with pills fells out.
The large bag contained 47 Alprazolam pills, also known as generic Xanax, and 153 ecstasy pills.
