MPD: Memphis man strangled and pushed his girlfriend out of a moving car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man pushed his girlfriend's head out a car window and began strangling her - then pushed her out a moving car.
Officers responded to the simple assault on Hamilton St. and Barron Ave. around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The victim told police she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend while sitting in his car. They were arguing about him selling drugs, according to police.
MPD said the suspect, George Walker, strangled his girlfriend then pushed her head out the window of the car. He then continued to choke her until she lost consciousness.
Once she regained consciousness, Walker opened the car door and pushed her out of the moving car.
Walker was later found in the 2500 block of Lamar and he was arrested.
