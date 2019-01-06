0 MPD: Memphis man yells racial slurs, points gun, and tries to run over children at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested after he yelled racial slurs, pointed a gun, and tried to run over children after an argument at Family Dollar.

MPD responded to the aggravated assault in the 2700 block of N. Watkins Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police he and the suspect, Bradly Watkins, argued inside a Family Dollar earlier that day. During the argument, the suspect said racial remarks, according to MPD.

When the victims left Family Dollar and began to head home, they noticed a Ford Crown Victoria driving near them.

The driver was identified as Bradly Watkins from Family Dollar. Officers said he continued to yell racial remarks towards the children.

Police told FOX13 Watkins was holding a handgun while he was steering the vehicle and screaming at the victims.

Watkins started driving toward the victims spinning/smoking his tires on the vehicle.

That's when the victims ran in different directions, according to MPD.

After splitting up, Watkins continued to pursue the children.

The victim told police they heard him say, "Ni****, I'll kill you."

Another victim said Watkins pointed a gun at them

A witness on the scene saw Watkins chase the victims at a high rate of speed, running them off the road.

Once police made contact with Watkins, he told police he was involved in an argument with two juveniles at Family Dollar, but he didn't provide any additional information.

He also refused consent for MPD to search his home and car.

Watkins has been charged with two counts aggravated assault. He's expected in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

