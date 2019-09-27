MPD: Mid-South woman carjacked, forced to take her pants off after meeting man on dating website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is digging deeper into this investigation. Details on this incident, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was carjacked after meeting a man on a dating website.
Memphis police responded to the scene in the 5300 block of Whistling Duck in southwest Memphis on September 20 around 12:30 a.m.
A woman told police she met someone on a dating website and agreed to meet in the 7500 block of Dorshire in Southaven, Mississippi.
She said a man entered her vehicle and told her to drive to the 5300 block of Whistling Duck in Memphis.
After driving, the man got out his vehicle, walked around to the driver’s side, pulled out a gun, and demanded her to take her pants off and get out of the car. She did what the man demanded and left the scene.
The suspect got away with her blue 2016 Toyota Corolla valued at $17,000.
She gave police the number she was using to communicate with the suspect. A search warrant was obtained for phone records linked to the number.
Investigators determined Toure McLaurin was developed as a person of interest.
McLaurin was positively identified and arrested.
He’s been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony, and theft of property $2500 to $10,000. McLaurin is expected in court Friday at 9:00 a.m.
