MPD: Months-long police operations net hundreds of arrests, decrease in violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two large police operations that lasted several months resulted in hundreds of arrests across the city of Memphis.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings addressed the media concerning operations "Spring Cleaning" and "Summer Heat III" Tuesday.
Both operations led to a 7% decrease in violent crime and a 6% decrease in overall crime.
According to Rallings, MPD noticed an uptick in violent crime in May. That's when the Organized Crime Unit spear-headed Operation Spring Cleaning to combat violent crime, illegal guns and drugs.
It started Apr. 27 and was followed by Operation Summer Heat III.
"Whatever we have to do to make our community safe and to rid our community of guns and drugs is what we are going to do," Rallings said.
The combined operations netted 739 total arrests -- with almost 400 felony arrests. Seventy grams of heroin were seized, along with 540 grams of meth and 32 pounds of marijuana.
More than 170 firearms were also seized by officers.
Rallings also shared information about "Operation Safe Travels."
The project was in response to an increase in aggravated assaults, aggressive driving and excessive speeding on Memphis roads. Since July 15, MPD officers made almost 19,000 traffic stops, issued 11,000 citations, made 360 arrests and seized five weapons.
