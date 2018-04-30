MPD: Mother arrested for passing out with child in car one day before 21st birthday

A Memphis mother was arrested for driving under the influence less than one day before she would be legally allowed to drink, police say.
According to MPD, officers responded to a call on the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road.
When they arrived, they found Erica Alonzo, 20, slumped over the steering wheel. The car was running and the keys were still in the ignition. Police could smell alcohol, and an infant was in the back seat.
Police said Alonzo would not wake up at first, and when she finally did, her words were slurred, she didn't know where she was, and she could not stand.
Court records show she did not even know her daughter's birthday.
Erica Alonzo is charged with driving under the influence, child abuse, and neglect, among others.
