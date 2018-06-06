  • MPD needs your help searching for a missing 16-year-old

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old near the medical district.

    Investigators said Myyah Allen was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Peabody on May 27th around 6 p.m.

    Trending stories:

    Myyah was last seen leaving her home with two unknown males and hasn't returned since.

    Police told FOX13 she has not made contact with any relatives since she's been gone.

    MPD describes Myyah as a black female, 5'3", weighing 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black dress, and fur covered sandals.

    Officers said she might be seen in a gray Honda Accord.

    If you have any information on Myyah Allen's location, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

