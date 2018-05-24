0 MPD: New computer program will help predict crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police hope a new computer program will better help the department fight crime by predicting where it can happen.

FOX13 has learned the MPD spent nearly $118,863 on software to point to national trends and give neighborhoods a better idea of where crime happens. Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Collins told FOX13 put your resources where crime is bad.

"If this particular area is known for vehicle burglaries, put your resources there," Collins said,

With a short staffed department of 1,979 officers, MPD is leaning more on data and improved software to analyze crime figures. It recently signed a one year contract with the LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Accurint Virtual Crime Center. It collects national crime data and makes its available on one site.

FOX13 looked at the company webpage with retired Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Collins. The software promises to "help detect patterns and predict upcoming events and deploy resources efficiently.”

Collins is skeptical and told FOX13 “how would they be able to detect patterns and predict upcoming events and deploy resources if they are not here."

FOX13 emailed Memphis Police three times asking for an on camera interview to ask about the software. The department only sent a statement from the LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Accurint Virtual that read:

"The software brings together for the first time disconnected data from many different sources to reveal insights and linkages that otherwise might never have been seen."

Mike Collins told FOX13 the only thing it is going to do is give them the information that they provide to it.

Collins believes MPD paid for redundancy, but according to the company's website, Lexis Nexis says it can offer MPD one platform to find all the information it needs.

"If this system can provide something more than what they already have in place then so be it" said Collins.

FOX13 emailed Nexis Lexis for comment. We got an email reply stating the spokesperson was traveling on business and will responded when she returns next week.

