0 MPD officer accused of beating girlfriend, threatening to kill her, arrest documents say

A Memphis police officer is accused of brutally beating his girlfriend during an argument at their home, according to arresting documents.

Dennis McNeil, who is an officer with the Memphis Police Department, is charged with aggravated assault. The charge stems from an incident on November 25.

The victim told deputies she and her friend were about to leave to get their nails done when McNeil – the victim’s boyfriend – met them in the garage. He wanted his credit card back, and she eventually gave it to him, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman said she walked back inside to tell McNeil to close the garage because she didn’t want her cat to get out. The couple began arguing in the laundry room, where the girlfriend confronted her boyfriend about him texting and calling a 19-year-old, the affidavit states.

The fight turned physical once they reached a bedroom. The victim told deputies she tried to slap McNeil, but he blocked it.

McNeil is then accused of throwing her into a wall, smashing her head into it three times, punching her in the mouth, choking her to the point where she couldn’t breathe, and threatening to kill her multiple times. The claims are outlined in the arrest affidavit.

The victim’s friend told deputies she witnessed the entire attack and called 911. She said McNeil left with the couple’s young child when he realized she called law enforcement.

Deputies documented the victim’s injuries at the scene. She told them this wasn’t the first time she had been attacked, but it was the first time she reported it.

Dennis McNeil turned himself in to police later that day. He was released Monday after posting bond.

