  • MPD officer arrested for assault

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer is off duty after being arrested for assault.

    Investigators told FOX13, Eric Fletcher attacked a man at the Squire apartment on Carriage Lane earlier this month. 

    He was off duty at the time. Fletcher turned himself into police Wednesday. 

    He's relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

