MPD officer, child taken to hospital after crash in Frayser

A child and a Memphis police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash in Frayser.
The accident happened near the corner of Frayser and North Watkins Street.
Both were taken to nearby hospitals, but are expected to be okay.
Trending stories:
- Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi, officers say
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The crash is still under investigation.
We do not know what led up to the incident.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}