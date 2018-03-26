  • MPD officer, child taken to hospital after crash in Frayser

    A child and a Memphis police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash in Frayser. 

    The accident happened near the corner of Frayser and North Watkins Street. 

    Both were taken to nearby hospitals, but are expected to be okay. 

    The crash is still under investigation.

    We do not know what led up to the incident.  

