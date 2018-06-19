MPD officer critically injured after being struck during traffic stop

A Memphis police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a truck while conducting a traffic stop.
This happened around 11 p.m. on Range Line Road, just past Frayser Boulevard.
Police told FOX13 the driver of the pick-up truck who hit the officer stayed on the scene and has been arrested.
FOX13 learned from Memphis police the suspect will be charged with Driving Under the Influence.
The officer is recovering at Regional One.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the suspect and the charges he could be facing, LIVE on GMM.
