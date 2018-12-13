MPD officer facing domestic violence charges faced judge today

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Memphis Police officer who Shelby County deputies arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges faced a judge Wednesday morning.
According to Patrick Hubbard’s personnel file, in 2017 his supervisors wrote, “the young detective showed potential.”
RELATED: MPD officer suspended, arrested in connection with domestic violence assault case
Tuesday the young detective with potential turned himself into the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after the release of a State Warrant for his arrest.
According to the arrest affidavit Hubbard and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation before it turned physical.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Illegal edibles found on SCS middle school campus
- SCS names new interim superintendent
- Memphis carjacking victim saved by jammed gun
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The affidavit explains Hubbard choked his girlfriend and popped her finger out of place.
Deputies said the couple’s infant son was in the woman’s hands during the assault.
Back in August Shelby County deputies went to the couple’s home for a domestic violence simple assault.
Deputies didn’t arrest anyone.
MPD hired Hubbard in 2015 after coming from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department in Chattanooga.
He’s been with the Organized Crime Unit since 2017.
An MPD spokesperson told me Hubbard is relieved of duty pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.
MPD could not confirm if they suspended Hubbard for the incident in August.
Detective Hubbard will be in court again December 28th.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}