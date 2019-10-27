MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An MPD officer was hit by a vehicle while working a crash on I-40 Saturday night.
According to MPD, around 9 p.m., officers were on the scene of a crash at I-40 eastbound side near Sycamore View. MPD told FOX13 the officer was struck by a vehicle that wasn't involved in the accident.
At 9:01 p.m. officers were on the scene of a crash at e/b I-40 west of Sycamore View when the investigating officer was struck by a vehicle not involved in the crash. That driver has been detained, and the injured officer has been transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2019
The driver that hit the MPD officer has been detained, according to MPD.
The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Eastbound traffic on I-40 was shutdown as MPD investigated the crash, but now all lanes are back open.
It appears that one of the eastbound lanes of I-40 is now open. The other lanes are closed because an officer was hit by a car while working a crash scene on I-40 EB west of sycamore view. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Gc3Sml6QX5— Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 27, 2019
FOX13 witnessed a tow truck removing a car that was on the scene where the officer was hit. However, FOX13's Jacque Masse confirmed with MPD that wasn't the car that hit the officer.
A tow truck is working on removing a car involved in a crash off I-40 EB west of sycamore view. It's unclear at this time if this car hit the officer or if it was involved in a previous wreck. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/T6qmbI28LQ— Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 27, 2019
