  • MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An MPD officer was hit by a vehicle while working a crash on I-40 Saturday night. 

    According to MPD, around 9 p.m., officers were on the scene of a crash at I-40 eastbound side near Sycamore View. MPD told FOX13 the officer was struck by a vehicle that wasn't involved in the accident. 

    The driver that hit the MPD officer has been detained, according to MPD. 

    The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Eastbound traffic on I-40 was shutdown as MPD investigated the crash, but now all lanes are back open.

    FOX13 witnessed a tow truck removing a car that was on the scene where the officer was hit. However, FOX13's Jacque Masse confirmed with MPD that wasn't the car that hit the officer. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more info. Stay with us for updates. 

