MPD officer indicted for evidence tampering, official misconduct

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence Friday.

    The charges stem from a February traffic stop involving Officer Jocelyn Robinson’s son. 

    Bartlett police found a gun and marijuana on Roger Robinson, 22, during the traffic stop on Feb. 10. 

    Officers found a handgun and more than 300 grams of marijuana in his backpack. 

    According to investigators, Robinson called his mother after being pulled over. 

    Police said when Robinson, 52, arrived at the scene, her son slipped her $630 in cash. Robinson then put the cash in her pocket. 

    Robinson was in uniform, but she wasn’t on duty. 

    She was released on $5,000 bond and is suspended with pay, pending an investigation by MPD, police said.  

    Robinson’s son was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell. 

