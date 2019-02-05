MPD officer injured, 2 suspects on the run after shooting sparks chase that ends in I-55 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An aggravated assault caused a major crash on I-55 near I-240. One lane has now reopened on I-55.
The assault happened at Belmar and Wynton around 5:27 p.m. The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge.
The shooting victim from the assault has been taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 the vehicle wrecked out at I-55 and 3rd Street.
Police have one suspect in custody, two more suspects are on the run.
One officer was injured during the foot chase.
The crash is expected to be cleared by 9 p.m., according to TDOT.
This is a developing story, stay with us for updates on this crash.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says
- Former deputy was inside patrol car during DUI arrest, sheriff says
- ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}