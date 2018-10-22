MPD officer involved in crash near flyover

MPD is investigating after one person was transported from a crash on the Interstate.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death after argument at Tennessee IHOP; police seek ID of subjects
- New electric scooter company must remove scooters from Memphis, city says
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions historic $1 billion jackpot numbers are in
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police and fire were called to the Interstate I-240 at Interstate I-40 flyover.
FOX13 learned an MPD officer was involved in the crash, but it is not clear what happened.
According to Memphis Fire Dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital, but they were not able to confirm if it was the officer who was hurt.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}