  • MPD officer involved in crash near flyover

    Updated:

    MPD is investigating after one person was transported from a crash on the Interstate. 

    Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police and fire were called to the Interstate I-240 at Interstate I-40 flyover. 

    FOX13 learned an MPD officer was involved in the crash, but it is not clear what happened. 

    According to Memphis Fire Dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital, but they were not able to confirm if it was the officer who was hurt.

