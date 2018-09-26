MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD has identified each officer involved in the shooting in South Memphis.
Here are the names of each officer involved -
- Officer Jamarcus Jeames (26) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and is the officer who fired shots) Hired: March of 2017
- Christopher Nowell (27) (Involved in initial traffic stop and made the scene after shooting occurred) Hired: September of 2014
- Michael R. Williams II (27) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and made the scene as the shooting occurred) Hired: August of 2015
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released the following statement-
"The investigation is proceeding as it should, and we remain committed to finding out exactly what happened."
Williams is the son of the Memphis Police Association's President.
He has a prior case where he was accused of turning off his body camera during a traffic stop in August of 2017. Reports say he was given a written reprimand as punishment in that case.
Officer Williams also has two accidents on his record- he was given a reprimand for this as well.
Martavious Banks was shot by police during a traffic stop - each officer had their body cameras turned off during the shooting.
The three officers were "relieved of duty" pending an investigation.
