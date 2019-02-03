MPD officer relieved of duty after domestic assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police Officer has been relieved of duty after a domestic assault late Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 8800 block of West Trophy Way in the Champion Hills at Windyke Apartments.
A woman told police she had been pushed to the ground by her boyfriend. Investigators determined that her boyfriend, Officer Michael Moore, 23, was the primary aggressor.
Officer Moore was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.
MPD told FOX13 Officer Moore has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Moore has been employed with MPD since March 2017.
