  • MPD officer relieved of duty, cited for theft in Millington

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after he was issued a citation for a misdemeanor theft in Millington. 

    According to MPD, Wayne Jeffrey, 54, was issued the citation on Dec. 8.

    Jeffrey was hired by the Memphis police department in August 2015 and is currently assigned to the Air Support Unit. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    FOX13 reached out to Millington police for more information on the incident. We have yet to hear back.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories