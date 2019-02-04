0 MPD officer relieved of duty following domestic abuse charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A Memphis police officer is off the job tonight after he was arrested for domestic violence.

According to MPD, 23-year-old Michael Moore pushed his girlfriend several times causing visible bruises.



The recent domestic violence arrest of Moore concerns people who fight to protect victims of domestic violence.

The arrest affidavit explains how Moore pushed his girlfriend several times to keep her from going into their bedroom.

Deborah Clubb of the Memphis Area Womens Council told me some police officers may have a hard time separating work behavior from home behavior.

“National research shows that families of police officers are 40 percent likely to have domestic violence at some point in their family life as oppose to 10 percent of the general population,” Clubb said.



Clubb says officer-involved domestic violence situations are much more dangerous than others.

“They need a whole different level of self-control and thought on how they do react and how they process the family situation,” Clubb said.

According to research obtained from the Hofstra University Maurice A. Deane School of Law, FOX13 discovered victims of officer-involved domestic violence incidents are hesitant to report the crime.

Data FOX13 received from the Memphis Police Department shows in the last three years, 10 officers have been suspended for domestic violence.

“We actually as a community need to hold them to a standard the same as we would any other person who treats and abuses, terrorize, threaten or injure their mate,” Clubb said.

According to an MPD spokeswoman, there are resources available to train and counsel officers to avoid domestic violence.

MPD offers a popular resource program called Concern, that also offers help to families of officers.

“It’s a very demanding situation for people who are trained to very quickly respond,” Clubb said.

Michael Moore will be in court tomorrow morning at 201 Poplar.

He’s been put on administrative leave until further notice.



