  • MPD officer runs red light, crashes into with car with children inside

    A child and a Memphis police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash in Frayser. 

    The accident happened near the corner of Frayser and North Watkins Street. 

    The officer and a child were taken to nearby hospitals but are expected to be okay. 

    Officer was responding to a prowler call. In nonemergency mode and ran the red light. He hit the other car. 

    The MPD officer was ticketed for running the red light

    The crash is still under investigation.

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information. 

