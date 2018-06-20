MPD officer rushed to hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police and Memphis fire are on the scene of an officer-involved crash.
The crash happened on Lamar Avenue and American Way.
Memphis Police Director Rallings told FOX13 the officer was taken to Regional One, he has been listed in non-critical condition.
This is the third day in a row an officer has been injured in Memphis.
