  MPD officer rushed to hospital after crash on Lamar

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police and Memphis fire are on the scene of an officer-involved crash. 

    The crash happened on Lamar Avenue and American Way. 

    We do not know the condition of the officer, but he is being taken to Regional One. 

    This is the third day in a row an officer has been injured in Memphis.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and Regional One. We will have you covered from all angles on Good Morning Memphis. 

