MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police and Memphis fire were on the scene of an officer-involved crash.
The crash happened on Lamar Avenue and American Way, as the officer was responding to a call.
Memphis Police Director Rallings told FOX13 the officer was taken to Regional One, he has been listed in non-critical condition.
This is the third day in a row an officer has been injured in Memphis.
“It just highlights the issue that our officers face every day,” said Rallings. “Risking their safety for the safety of our very own citizens.”
