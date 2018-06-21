  • MPD officer still in hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police and Memphis fire were on the scene of an officer-involved crash. 

    RELATED: MPD officer identified, recovering after patrol car struck during domestic violence call

    PHOTOS: MPD officer rushed to hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler

    The crash happened on Lamar Avenue and American Way, as the officer was responding to a call. 

    Trending stories:

    Memphis Police Director Rallings told FOX13 the officer was taken to Regional One, he has been listed in non-critical condition. 

    RELATED: Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck, critically injured during traffic stop

    This is the third day in a row an officer has been injured in Memphis.

    “It just highlights the issue that our officers face every day,” said Rallings. “Risking their safety for the safety of our very own citizens.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD officer still in hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Cleodis Davis? Man charged with DUI after hitting officer during…

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 hurt, 1 in critical condition after car crash on I-55

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 riders fall 34 feet when roller coaster car derails

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep