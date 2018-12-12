  • MPD officer suspended, arrested in connection with domestic violence assault case

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was arrested in connection with a domestic violence assault case, according to police. 

    Patrick Hubbard, 27, was issued a warrant by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office related to that investigation on Tuesday. He turned himself in, police said.

    Investigators said the incident happened in Shelby County while Hubbard was off-duty. 

    Hubbard has been “relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation," MPD said. 

    Hubbard was hired by MPD in August of 2015, and was assigned to the organized crime unit. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

